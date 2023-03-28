Top quality Casino weaners in demand

NORTHERN buyers proved the strength at George and Fuhrmann's annual weaner sales at Casino, with the bulk of an outstanding quality run of cattle heading over the border.
With 4000 European breed steers and heifers on offer on the Thursday, followed up by 3000 Santa/Hereford types on the Friday, the sales were driven by strong support from repeat buyers.
The annual Casino weaner sales are held over three days and split into British breeds, Euro-infused and Bos indicus sales to cater for restockers, grass finishers, backgrounders and feedlots.
