Three well-paid teaching positions in Bourke remain vacant four months after being advertised, leaving Bourke and District Children's Services desperately short-staffed.
The jobs advertised include a diploma level early educator and a certificate III early childhood educator.
There is also a position for a preschool director/early childhood teacher, which comes with a package of $130,000 plus super, housing,12 weeks annual leave and four return flights to Dubbo per year.
BDCS managing director Prue Ritchie spoke to The Land about the difficulties in attracting teachers to Bourke and the efforts made to make these positions more appealing.
"We've done a lot of work with several different funders to make sure these roles are well funded. We've worked with the management committee, and rearranged our funding to make sure our staff are well remunerated in those roles," Ms Ritchie said.
"We're competing against well paid teaching positions within NSW education, so there's been a recognition that it's the same qualification, and we need to be matching conditions across early childhood and NSW education. We have met what the market is for an early childhood teacher, such as bonuses, housing, as well as wages and also provision for leave."
The majority of preschool funding comes from the NSW state government, while the majority of childcare funding is provided by the federal government through the community childcare fund and childcare subsidies. Funding is also supported by parent fees.
Ms Ritchie said it is incredibly difficult to attract teachers to Bourke.
"There's the distance, of course, that is one factor. But the other issue is due to the workforce crisis for early childhood educators. We're competing against well paid teaching positions within NSW education. And even when we meet what the market is for educators, we are still waiting to fill these roles."
As for the advantages for teachers working in Bourke, Ms Ritchie said there are many; including the prospect of gaining a huge diversity of experience.
"We are working in a collaborative model so it's a great opportunity to have an impact in a remote aboriginal community. You can learn how to be a great teacher and teach a lot of trainees, as we're very invested in growing our own strategy at the same time as bringing in skilled and qualified people," Ms Ritchie said.
"We work very closely to integrate early intervention and allied health, as well as access to NDIS throughout our early childhood programs."
The vacancies have been open since November and now BDCS urgently needs to fill these positions to continue providing essential early childhood education and support to the community.
Ms Ritchie said without qualified early childhood teachers, diploma & certificate three qualified educators, it would mean having to close services.
"We've worked to grow our own workforce and have focused on traineeships, but recent changes mean that we can no longer have trainees enrol directly to the Diploma level qualification," Ms Ritchie said.
"This is causing a huge workforce shortage and we've worked with our funding partners to find additional funding that will support the remuneration of educators to bring them closer to being at pay parity with the NSW education positions that exist within schools."
Ms Ritchie stresses that any early childhood educators who are actually interested in a practical closing-the-gap strategy, this is a great way to do it.
"if you want experience in immersing yourself in an environment that's rich in aboriginal culture, Bourke is great place to be."
