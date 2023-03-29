Labor will need to hit the ground running

We have a new state government for the first time in 12 years, and I want to both congratulate Chris Minns and his team on their win and thank Dominic Perrottet and his team for their efforts.
There is a lot going on in agriculture, and we have made it pretty clear that the new government will need to work collaboratively with our sector if they want to achieve positive outcomes and drive economic activity.
NSW Farmers is ready to work with the new government and will put forward solutions to the problems we see every day.
Throughout the election campaign NSW Farmers reminded all parties of the simple fact that farms equal food - all of those voters in Western Sydney who were so important to Labor's election win need to eat three times a day, and their food is grown on a farm.
While the final results are still being tallied, there are some clear action items on Mr Minns' agenda he needs to act on:
As promised at our Annual Conference last year, appoint the Independent Agriculture Commissioner and develop draft legislation to give them the power and responsibility to reduce the land use conflict, and appoint the Biosecurity Commissioner.
He also needs to begin the process of recruiting the extra 100 pest and weed officers so we can start to get on top of the feral animal problem in our state, and set out a clear strategy to get our roads and railway lines repaired - and improved - as quickly as possible, because my slow driving around the countryside in recent weeks has shown me the level of destruction that is impacting transport and travel.
Appointing the Dairy and Fresh Food Commissioner, with a view to making sure farmers get treated fairly in the market and get a fair price for their produce, will be another key action item, as will putting in place better consultation and engagement with local communities so we build the right thing in the right place (and in the right way).
