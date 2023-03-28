The Land
Home/News

Market recovery is anyone's guess | Grain Wrap

By Angus Groves, Awb Cargill
March 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reports of huge rainfall totals continue to roll in across NSW. File picture.
Reports of huge rainfall totals continue to roll in across NSW. File picture.

AS THE first month of autumn draws to a close, the weather gods have delivered some varying levels of rain across the state as our main season sowing window opens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.