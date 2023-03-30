Last week, the US Federal Open Market Committee increased rates by 25 basis points from 4.75 per cent to 5pc and penciled in one further hike to 5.25pc, which were both in line with market expectations.
The acknowledgement from the Federal Reserve is less hawkish, stating "tighter credit conditions for households and businesses...to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation" and "some additional policy firming may be appropriate", compared to the prior January statement that had "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate".
Chair Jerome Powell noted a pause was considered in the lead-up to the meeting, and for future policy decisions, the Fed will need to examine the extent and sustainability of tightening in the economy.
Similarly, the Bank of England hiked the UK cash rate by 25bps as well, leaving some room for further hikes given the persistent inflationary pressure.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that "the committee will continue to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation returns to the 2pc target". The rate hike was warranted given the high February headline inflation released, reaching 10.4pc and core at 6.2pc.
Governor Bailey commented that the February inflation reading was a "one-off" and "CPI inflation increased unexpectedly in the latest release, but it remains likely to fall sharply over the rest of the year".
Another source of market volatility was the increasing concern over bank stability after the series of US bank failures followed by the Credit Suisse crisis, triggering big intraday swings in both equity and rates markets.
Deutsche Bank became the victim of the turmoil and came under selling pressure last Friday, as investors showed concerns over its large holding of derivatives and exposure to commercial real estate.
The share price of the German bank fell close to 15pc intraday.
Authorities from both sides of the Atlantic sought to reassure investors that the banking system remains sound and resilient.
The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented that "Deutsche Bank has thoroughly reorganised and modernised its business model and is a very profitable bank", and as at the beginning of this week, the bank's share price is showing recoveries after the selloffs.
