Will Kember's passion for agriculture continues

Since he became the first president of Ganmain branch's Junior Farmers in 1954, Will Kember has had an affinity with agricultural shows.
Skip forward nearly 70 years and while the body isn't quite what it used to be, Mr Kember still holds that passion.
Much has happened in the time in between for Mr Kember, not just in shows but on his property Pine Farm, Ganmain, as well.
From receiving an Order of Australia Medal to the family Border Leicester stud, Glenleith, achieving an Australian record at its on-property sale, Mr Kember has enjoyed his time in agriculture.
Through his involvement with Junior Farmers, Mr Kember set up his own Merino stud and exhibited in the local area, ultimately claiming grand champion Merino ram at the 1967 Ganmain Show.
He stayed involved with Junior Farmers until he was 32.
Mr Kember's long and distinguished involvement with show societies began unexpectedly.
In 1969, the president of the Ganmain Agricultural and Pastoral Association failed to appear at the annual general meeting and Mr Kember was elected to the role, becoming the third generation of the Kember family to hold the position.
It was here that his involvement with the wheat competition began.
"My father started the local competition in 1969," he said.
"And I said I've got to make this thing work. So we ran a wheat crop competition thereafter, and it's been going ever since.
"I haven't been really running the local one for probably 20 or 30 years as I was too involved with everything else.
"But the involvement with it was always there.
"When the RAS used to run their competition, they used to come around and judge all the crops and that was something else.
"When the RAS changed the rules from a yield based competition to an agronomy competition, we got letters saying that people out here were not happy with the competition.
"So about six of us got together and we put a new competition together.
"I was coordinator of the southern division which went from Wallenbeen to Holbrook, and West Wyalong to Hillston."
When the state divisions changed, Mr Kember became coordinator of the Western Division.
"In total, I spent 19 years coordinating the event," he said.
"The biggest problem was sponsorship when we started.
"The Land came on board and then the National Bank manager in Wagga Wagga supported it for the first couple of years."
Mr Kember recently received an award for dedication and commitment to the wheat competition.
He was supposed to receive the award in 2020 but COVID-19 and ill personal health delayed the presentation until earlier this year.
Mr Kember served 12 years as president of what became the Ganmain Show Society and has only missed one show - in 1953 when he was away in Cairns.
But Mr Kember's involvement with shows was only just beginning. In 1982, he was president of the Riverina Group of Shows and was the Agricultural Societies Council delegate for the region.
"Through my position on the ASC executive committee, and as vice president, I did a lot of work with the Crown Lands office," he said.
"I was responsible for the allocation of funds to showgrounds and managed the insurance scheme for societies.
"As recognition for this and other work, I received an appreciation certificate in 1997 which was the final show at the Moore Park showgrounds."
In recognition for his work with shows, Mr Kember has been awarded Life Membership of the Riverina Group of Shows (1995), Life Membership of of the ASC (2002), and Life Membership of the Sydney Royal Easter Show (2016).
His big award came in 2005 when he was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his services to agriculture and the community, presented by then Governor of NSW Dame Marie Bashir.
Achieving the Border Leicester record was also a very special accomplishment for Mr Kember.
"I've been showing and getting grand champions, but getting the record was better than I felt for all of that," Mr Kember said.
"We celebrated a hundred years last year.
"Most studs going for a hundred years just try to see it out, where I believe we've come from nothing and we've more or less got to the pinnacle.
"It's justification for the work. In a hundred years, we've really gone somewhere, not just survived.
"And that is mainly because of my son Wesley and his son Nathan.
"Nathan has taken the stud forward by improving the bloodlines."
Mr Kember said that he would like to see less reliance upon chemicals in agriculture.
"Chemicals and everything else is just getting out of hand," he said.
"I don't know what the solution is, but I see problems going forward."
