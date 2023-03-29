Picturesque, productive Clarence country up for grabs

HIGHLY prized Northern Rivers aggregation Clarence Downs covers 1182 hectares (2920 acres) and is estimated to carry about 300 cows and calves.
Located about 7km from Bonalbo, the attractive aggregation consists of the three former properties known as Bowns (445ha/1100 acres), Mills (518ha/1280 acres) and Varys (223ha/550 acres).
Divided into seven paddocks, the aggregation's boundary fencing is described as being in mainly new and in good condition.
Improved tropical pastures including seteria and there are three sets of cattle yards.
Clarence Downs has internal gravel roads connecting the titles and overlooks 2.5km of the Clarence River and an 8km frontage of Peacock Creek.
Water is also supplied from 12 strategically positioned dams spread across the property.
Clarence Downs also has a timber plantation with blackbutt, spotted gum and white gum timbers as well as a gravel quarry.
There are numerous home sites with mains power in front of Bowns.
Marketing agent Andrew Summerville, Ray White Rural, said Clarence Downs would to suit a multitude of interests.
"Exceptional production capacity avenues including in beef, timber, carbon or recreational opportunities like this do not come available very often," Mr Summerville said.
Clarence Downs is being sold through Ray White Rural by a tender process closing on April 28, and is available as a whole or in three parts.
Contact Andrew Summerville, 0429 620 362, or Josh Sawtell, 0499 244 919, Ray White Rural.
