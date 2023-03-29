A potential steer broke records at the Inverell prime sale on Tuesday with the top bid of 1560 cents a kilogram for 365 kilograms returning $5694.
Bred by the Bailey family, Shakriba Partnership, and sold through Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, the Limousin cross calf had been destined for the Glen Innes potential steer sale earlier in the year but was held back because of a sore foot.
The son of Graneta Maltese from a cross bred cow by Elwyn Vale Marvin from a first cross Limousin/Murray Grey dam, the steer named "Tuff" was bought by Damian Crump of Crump Stock and Station Agency, Bingara, for a consortium of supporting parents and associates backing Bingara Central School students in their quest to step up to the increasingly competitive sport of Led Steer.
Breeder Shad Bailey, who has given away the sport to concentrate on family and the business of selling stock, said he was blown away by the unexpected result.
"The result was unbelievable," he said. ""It blew us away. We always knew he was good."
Buyer Mr Crump, who experienced a downpour of rain on the Tuesday night and was "tempted to go out and put an umbrella over him" said the calf ticked all the right boxes.
"He is a thumping steer," Mr Crump said.
