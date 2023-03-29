The son of Graneta Maltese from a cross bred cow by Elwyn Vale Marvin from a first cross Limousin/Murray Grey dam, the steer named "Tuff" was bought by Damian Crump of Crump Stock and Station Agency, Bingara, for a consortium of supporting parents and associates backing Bingara Central School students in their quest to step up to the increasingly competitive sport of Led Steer.