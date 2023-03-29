The Land
Limousin cross calf sells to record price as potential show steer during Inverell prime sale

By Jamie Brown
March 30 2023 - 8:00am
Big little "Tuff" sold as a potential steer at Inverell on Tuesday for a record price of $5694. Photo courtesy of IRLX.
A potential steer broke records at the Inverell prime sale on Tuesday with the top bid of 1560 cents a kilogram for 365 kilograms returning $5694.

