Meticulously developed Glendoon on the market

SIGNATURE Southern Riverina property Glendoon is a highly productive 380 hectare (939 acre) mixed farming operation well suited to cropping, pasture production and livestock breeding.
Offered by the Male family, it is the first time the meticulously developed and presented Henty district property has been on the market in 60 years.
The property located 10km from Henty, 60km from Wagga Wagga and 75km from Albury has been meticulously developed and maintained with "as new" infrastructure.
Backed by an excellent lime and fertiliser history, the the mostly flat to undulating property is described as being about 95 per cent arable.
The very well fenced property has 22 main paddocks plus four smaller paddocks, which previously used for lot feeding cattle.
Water is supplied by 14 dams and 17 troughs. The seasonal Buckargingah Creek also runs through the southern side of property.
Improvements include a well maintained two/three bedroom brick manager's residence, a workshop, multiple machinery sheds, storage shed and a hayshed.
The former sheep stud also has a fully functioning three stand shearing shed and a 300 head capacity weather shed.
The ram handling facility features a circular race with a raised crutching platform while the well designed sheep yards have an undercover race and a footbath.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a loading ramp, race and a crush.
Glendoon is on the market with a price guide of about $8 million.
Contact John Honeychurch, 0419 790 924, Mat Jhonston, 0456 972 784, or Mike Weller, 0410 663 041, Corcoran Parker Rural.
