The top-end of the black cattle attracted a premium while good demand was also seen for European and tropical infused lines with a high propensity for weight gain at Davidson and Cameron and Company's Annual Powerhouse Liveweight Weaner Sale in Gunnedah.
Wet weather before the event did detract from the presentation of an otherwise high quality yarding and meant some vendors had to withdraw stock, but a strong Queensland buying contingent helped drive up prices, particularly into the areas of Taroom, Goondiwindi, Meandarra and St George.
Overall, the sale was perhaps slightly dearer than other recent sales, seen from the outset when Gordon Brownhill, Merrilong Pastoral Company, Spring Ridge, offered nine of the first 10 pens of the sale.
These were all weaned and topped at $1626 a head for a pen of 20 Booroomooka-blood Angus steers at 352 kilograms.
That nine pens of 147 head averaged $1482 for an overall average weight of 300kg, ranging from 268kg to 352kg.
The better end of the sale's Angus steers were mainly in the 470c/kg to 480c/kg range, with the bulk of those in 250-330kg range.
Waverley Station, Scone, had a good run of Angus steers that followed Merrilong, including two pens that reached 540c/kg.
All up, Waverley had 97 steers in that run with an overall average weight of 276kg and average price of $1389.
The two pens at 540c included one lot of 19 head at 259kg average and another lot of 19 head at 260kg.
The sale also included a quality run of Shorthorn steers, mostly of good soft type and mainly from Greenhills Pastoral Company, Willow Tree, as well as from R.W., S.A. and H.R. Blackman, Coonabarabran.
The Shorthorn steers were typically in the 230kg to 285kg weight range and 440c/kg to 452c/kg price-wise.
Greenhills' run of 144 steers, all weaned, averaged 255kg and $1151 overall.
The Santa Gertrudis were represented with a smaller but quality run of steers from Galloway Pastoral, Carinda. They were in the 230-270kg range and made 440-460c/kg.
The Red Angus steers, all from the Moodys at "Elah", Coonabarabran, were around 260kg and 442c/kg.
The Moodys did better with their Charolais-cross, with a pen of 20, 263kg, weaned steers making 500c/kg and another pen of 19, same description, making 480c/kg.
This was the top-end of the Charolais, with the bulk of the runs in the 390-430c/kg range.
Another feature line was the Simmental/Brahman steers offered by Bill and Vicki Braum, Coomoo Coomoo, Blackville.
The couple use mainly Meldon Park and Lucrana Simmental bulls over red Brahman cows bred by a range of sires purchased through Queensland's Brahman Week sales at Rockhampton.
They ranged from 242kg at the lightest end up to 355kg and made 370-440c/kg.
In the heifers, a run of quality Santa Gertrudis from Galloway Pastoral stole the show.
This included 55 head that averaged 264kg and $1111/hd, the top pen including 10 head at 290kg and $1224/hd.
Hamblin Pastoral Company, Narrabri, had a large run of Charolais/Angus, which was also near the top end of the market.
These were mostly in the 330-370kg range and 386-394c/kg, the company's best pen making $1470/hd.
Waverley also had a couple of standout pens of Angus heifers, including 24 head at 285kg and 392c/kg and another pen of 26 at 261kg and 394c/kg ($1028/hd).
Cressfield, Scone, and Dales Angus, Merriwa, were also among the top money on a cents a kilogram basis.
Cressfield had a pen of 18 head of Angus, 213kg, 408c/kg ($870/hd), and another pen of 13 Angus, 180kg, 386c/kg ($695/hd), while Dales Angus had a pen of 14, weaned, 198kg, at 404c/kg ($800/hd), and another pen of 18, weaned, 267kg, for 370c/kg ($988/hd), while another pen of 13 Angus from Napier Grain and Graze, 237kg, made 412c/kg ($976/hd).
Otherwise, the market for black heifers was typically in the 350-390c/kg range.
A couple of pens of Shorthorn heifers from the Blackmans at Coolah in the 210-250kg range made $736-$868/hd.
