Wilga Downs: Productive cropping and grazing country

WILGA Downs is a productive cropping and grazing operation with excellent water catchments and top improvements.
Offered by Jason and Lisa Sheather and held by the family since 1980, the 3892 hectare (9617 acre) property is located on Yarrandale Road at Hermidale, about 60km west of Nyngan.
The country comprises strong red soils with some undulations.
Wilga Park is fenced into nine main paddocks and has been operated as a mixed cropping and grazing property for three generations.
About 2000ha was sown with wheat and oats as part of the 2022 winter cropping season.
The property also features about 200ha of controlled flood-out country. There is also a 167ha separately fenced leasehold paddock.
All of the seven dams have been de-silted in recent years. The house tank is regarded as one of the most reliable dams in the district.
The main four bedroom, two bathroom homestead was built in 2020 and features attractive gardens and a swimming pool.
Part of original homestead (c1900) has been tastefully refurbished and is used as an office. There is also a cottage and a donga for accommodation.
Other improvements include a high clearance machinery shed, workshop, and about 250 tonnes of grain storage.
Contact Phillip Wallace, 0427 487 985, Nutrien Nyngan, or Dave Leeds, 0418 594 416, Border Real Estate.
