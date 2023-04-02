Grazing management is commonly a compromise between what is best for a given mob or flock of animals and what is best for the long-term interests of the pasture.
Waterlogged pastures this past winter and spring are an example of the importance of careful grazing management, sometimes at the expense of quality feed for fattening lambs or weaner cattle. Our example was typical for many properties throughout the nation. Relatively shallow sandy loam and loam soils over clays with low infiltration rates in relatively flat landscapes, commonly waterlogged or semi-waterlogged for months.
Several of our tropical grass combined with winter legume paddocks were in waterlogged conditions for lengthy periods over winter and early spring. Perennial grass species Premier digit and Consol lovegrass, not particularly renowned for tolerance to waterlogging, nevertheless survived surprisingly well. However, their productivity was badly impacted, and they took some time to nurse back to full recovery.
The dilemma was grazing struggling green regrowth of perennial grasses, while often good to high quality (depending on soil fertility), or resting the pasture to allow for recharging of root reserves and time to regrow roots as well as herbage. In contrast to species that can thrive in waterlogged conditions, such as paspalum, bambatsi panic, Floren bluegrass, among the tropical species, most don't like prolonged waterlogging.
Species like Premier digit suffered badly from prolonged water logging, but commonly good plant populations survived. Adding to their slow recovery was the common abundance of winter grasses, like annual ryegrass, that thrived in the wet conditions and tended to smother over the tropicals trying to get away after the wet.
Our strategy was to graze down as fast as possible the winter herbage before much of the weakened tropical grass was providing much growth. No sunlight reaching perennial grasses at their period of dormancy ending contributes to their plant loss or slow, poor recovery. On top of waterlogged damage, this contributed to their poor recovery and, in some cases, also persistence.
Tropical grasses, like Premier digit, once they could see a bit of sunlight, combined with drying conditions, for us from mid-December onwards, slowly began to recover from the waterlogged conditions. While this green feed was valuable for our weaners, we kept livestock off the worst affected paddocks until the second week of February.
Recovery now appears to be excellent, and Premier digit plants are now growing at a comparable rate to waterlogged tolerant bambatsi panic, also a part of the tropical grass mixture. Consol lovegrass plants also are growing more like normal.
It is commonly appreciated that many perennial plants, when grazed, regrow from their root reserves. It seems logical that stressed plants, like after waterlogging for extended periods, require every opportunity to regain their strength. Hence the logic for allowing them a good opportunity to recover.
Winter legumes like yellow serradella, and to a degree, sub-clover, especially varieties like Dalkeith (from the main sub-clover group), also suffered from the winter-spring waterlogged conditions. However, we expect them to recover well as soil seed reserves of these "hard seeded" varieties remain high, a consequence of good seed set in the years prior to 2022.
We were able to obtain seed of winter legume waterlogged specie's slender serradella a few years ago. It has especially thrived in the waterlogged-prone areas of paddocks, particularly in wet winter-spring years like 2022. It is also quite a good performer in non-waterlogged conditions and has good levels of hard seed. Seed, unfortunately, is very scarce.
While varieties and grazing management are important for coping with periodic waterlogged conditions, soil fertility, as is always, also remains a critical consideration. Poor fertility soils add to plant weakness and vulnerability to stress.
Next week. Tribute to a long-serving agriculture support member.
