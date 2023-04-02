Meet the 2023 Young Woman finalists

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists are ready to represent their zones.
Find out more about each of the 14 deserving entrants before the winner is announced on April 9.
Tara is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Journalism at Griffith University.
She is a mortgage broker in her family business and recently completed her Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking.
Upon leaving school, Tara worked in a federal ministerial office for more than four years.
Tara has been a local Rural Youth Club member since 2004 and is the state secretary for Rural Youth NSW.
In 2021 she joined the Rotary Club of Lismore as a youth advisor. She continues to assist with rural youth events at the North Coast National.
She recently purchased land at Wyrallah, near Lismore, to pursue beef and nut farming.
Shannon is a veterinary nurse, completing a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing.
She is her show society's sponsorship officer. As a keen horse rider, she holds positions on the show and horse committees, actively participating in the Maclean Show's rendition of the Man from Snowy River and regularly competing in campdrafts, gymkhanas and jamborees.
Shannon is also involved with the Maclean rodeo committee, AgShows NSW NextGen committee, and volunteers as a wildlife carer with WIRES.
With a focus on perhaps one day becoming part of the Australian Outback Spectacular, Shannon wants to make a difference in the lives of animals and young people.
Sarah is a dental assistant studying for a Bachelor of Animal Science at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
She was named the Youth Lion of the Year winner in 2020, represented the Cowra district at the UNICEF Youth drought Summit in 2019 and has taken on roles including peer support leader/secretary of the Student Leadership Council at high school.
Sarah hopes to be selected for a Bachelor of Veterinary Science/Veterinary Biology at CSU and eventually pursue a career working in rural and remote areas to provide specialised veterinary care. She also aspires to work in a consultancy role for primary producers in reproduction and nutrition.
Joanna completed a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
She has regularly competed in junior judging competitions for meat, wool, grain, fruit and vegetables.
In 2017 she was awarded state champion in meat sheep junior judging and won the national championship at Royal Melbourne Show.
READ MORE:
Joanna was named Cabonne Youth Ambassador in 2017 and the Canowindra Young Citizen of the year in 2018.
She has worked as a lifeguard at local pools, a wool handler, and GrainCorp at Nyrang Creek.
Joanna has also been involved with her local show, including as an exhibitor and helping on the family farm, particularly with her family's stud sheep.
Maree works in the grain brokerage industry.
Growing up riding horses, she enjoyed competing at campdrafts and sorting events.
The avid gardener likes to be self-sufficient and prides herself on being able to grow her own fruit and vegetables while also growing Australian natives in her garden.
Through her role in the grain industry, she has relocated from Dubbo to Tottenham.
Her remoteness and the prevalence of men in the grains industry are driving her to forge a career in the sector and encourage other young women to do the same.
Kendall completed a Certificate III in Property Services and a Certificate IV in Real Estate Practice.
She works in real estate in Kandos while also studying for a Diploma of Business.
Kendall has volunteered for various community events and is on the committee of her local agricultural show.
She is passionate about addressing the difficulties faced in rural housing, particularly for the young and the elderly, with whom she takes a particular interest through her role in the real estate business.
Peyton is studying for a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England, Armidale.
She works as a bench hand at Peabody Wilpinjong coal mine.
Payton has been a part of her local show since a young age and is passionate about all things farming.
She runs a commercial beef cattle and hay-making business at Mudgee, and three years ago, she started her own Limousin stud.
Peyton is involved with the Mudgee Show Society, which includes the role of beef cattle head steward and is a founding member of Mudgee Youth In Agriculture, which aims to educate young people about agriculture.
Rubey studies for a Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
She is a wool classer and a co-owner and director of Coolawarra and Storybook Alpacas.
Rubey recently became the youngest alpaca judge at a local show in Australia.
Besides showing and judging alpacas, she has been a district exhibit judge of alpaca fleece, has received a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation rural scholarship, organises the alpaca section of the Little Hands on the Land initiative, and has coordinated NSW Alpaca Youth Camps since 2013.
She is also an editor of NSW DPI's Alpaca books.
She aims to contribute to sharing skills, ideas, resources, and genetics to see alpacas become commercial and sustainable and inspire young people in the agricultural industry.
Lisa completed a Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Conservation Biology with distinction at the University of Wollongong.
She is studying for a Diploma of Sustainable Living online via the University of Tasmania, Hobart.
Her goal this year is to begin an Honours project in vermiculture (worm farming).
Lisa founded the Nowra High School Rose Team and helped establish a garden club at a nearby public school to encourage students to grow roses and food to enter the Nowra Show.
A keen participant in the pavilion, Lisa won first prize last year with a tromboncino, a type of squash.
She hopes to pursue a meaningful career in either conservation biology or sustainable agriculture.
Olivia completed a Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Newcastle.
She is studying for her Honours, focusing on the relationship between eating disorders and celiac disease.
Sport was a big part of Olivia's life growing up; she enjoyed playing netball, tennis and cross-country running.
She has volunteered for various sporting organisations and was chairperson of the Lockhart Youth Committee during high school.
Olivia is passionate about improving mental health in rural and regional Australia, particularly among youth.
Hannah is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science, majoring in livestock production, at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
She is a research assistant for the Wagga Wagga Agricultural Institute for NSW DPI.
Hannah competed at the National Merino Challenge in 2019 and was an associate judge at the West Wyalong Flock Ewe competition on three occasions.
Her volunteer work includes leading the Tallimba youth group, Riding for the Disabled, and being a West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Association committee member.
Hannah has aspirations of pursuing a career in the livestock consultancy space.
Florance completed a Bachelor of Agriculture/Bachelor of Business at the University of New England, Armidale, and is employed by her family's Merino sheep business.
She is heavily involved in the Cooma Show, exhibiting, junior judging, and coordinating the Young Farmer Challenge.
Florance is also involved in school fetes, art shows, markets and volunteers at the local art gallery.
She has been involved in Young Farming Champions, advocating for agriculture and inspiring the next generation, and was a Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation youth committee member.
Jessica completed a Bachelor of Agribusiness, majoring in rural science at the University of New England, Armidale.
She works as a financial customer relationship coordinator.
Jessica grew up with horses and is an advocate for women in equestrian.
She has a passion for rehoming Thoroughbred horses once they have finished a racing career.
Jessica is a member of the Moree Show Society, where she is the show jumping coordinator, and she teaches the next generation of horse enthusiasts at the Gravesend and zone eight pony club.
She is also a Moree Young Aggies committee member and is a stand-in assistant for Meals on Wheels.
Samantha completed a Bachelor of Writing at the University of Canberra before pursuing a Masters of Secondary Education.
She teaches at Narrabri High School and is the girl's advisor for incoming students.
Through her involvement with the Rotaract Club of Narrabri, she has offered a mentorship program for students in years 11 and 12, which provides them with the opportunity to be paired with a community member who specialises in the field of work students are interested in.
Samantha has also been heavily involved in equestrian, growing up in a racing household, and has been able to incorporate her interest in horses to offer horse sport activities at school.
She regularly volunteers at her local pony club association, judging and instructing at pony camp, rally days and competitions.
Samantha is also a published poet and is working on publishing two collections.
