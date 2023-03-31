Rabobank holds workshop, empowering farmers with carbon knowledge

Rabobank recently held a Carbon Farming and Carbon Neutral Agriculture workshop in Moree. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank

It can be an overwhelming, and potentially confusing topic for farmers on the ground, and a recent Carbon Farming and Carbon Neutral Agriculture workshop in Moree aimed to declutter the carbon conversation.



Workshop the building blocks for learning

Building knowledge on the basics of carbon including the science, global policy and how it may relate to farming, Rabobank recently held the two-day workshop.

Presented by Dr Richard Shephard, a Veterinary Epidemiologist and Farm Management consultant, the interactive sessions enabled farmers and staff to explore solutions and what the future may look like, together, whilst also outlining how individual farms calculate their own greenhouse gas emissions.

"We believe the calculation of emissions is the first step for all farm enterprises."

"These workshops also provide an opportunity for clients to measure their own carbon emissions footprint using the Greenhouse Accounting Framework developed by the University of Melbourne."



A comprehensive overview for local producers

Mark Sirl, 'Lynden', Bullarah was an attendee, and having already investigated a number of carbon opportunities on his mixed farming property, he believed the workshop provided the most comprehensive, and complete, carbon picture.

"Our operation is heavily weighted towards grazing, and with the correct grazing management techniques we have the ability to build carbon into our soil - the potential to monetise that through a carbon project is something I've been actively looking into," he said.

"The workshop provided a great overview of regulatory requirements, and highlighted that we may be better off not selling our carbon credits, rather, they may have more value being retained on-farm for carbon neutrality."

And while much of Mark's attention thus far had focused on putting carbon back into the soil, he said a thorough overview of global emissions by industry, later broken down into specific cropping and livestock emissions, put the bigger picture into perspective.

"There are some huge challenges at an economic, industry and local operational level, and the workshop highlighted the limitations of the carbon accounting models, which make some generalised and broad brush assumptions."



On the journey together

As a young farmer curious about carbon opportunities, he said he was impressed, and reassured that Rabobank could 'speak the same language'.

"It's reassuring to know that our bank is on board with carbon accounting, and the potential for our business."

"Plus that the local team understand the framework and the process to calculate baseline carbon and sequestered carbon - it makes for a genuinely meaningful conversation."

The next round of workshops will be held in Orange, 4-5 April, Canberra, 30-31 May, Forbes, 6-7 June, Armidale, 6-7 June, and Tamworth, 8-9 June.

Contact your local Rabobank team for more information.