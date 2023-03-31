SUPPLY of store cattle was back to 1479 head during the Tamworth store cattle sale on Friday.
At the store sale a fortnight earlier there were about 3400 head offered and agents attributed the drop in supply this week to the recent rain in the district.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported the rain through the drawing area and the culmination of a better quality offering of cattle resulted in a considerable rise in price trends across all categories.
Demand was strong from buyers from Queensland who provided competition on both heavy steers and weaners.
There was also solid buyer demand from Coonamble, Dunedoo and Narrabri as well as local competition and feedlot operators.
About 75 per cent of the yarding were weaners.
There were not many pens of weaner steers less than 200 kilograms and they made from $590 to $860 a head.
Weaner steers from 200kg to 280kg sold from $760 to $1360 although most averaged a bit above $1000.
The weaner steers tipping the scales at more than 280kg ranged from $1100 to $1460.
Weaner heifers from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $620 to $1100, while those from 280kg to 330kg sold from $900 to $1430.
Most of the yearling steers offered were lightweights, less than 330kg, and they mostly sold from just below the $900 mark to a top of $1490.
The top pen at $1490 were Booroomooka-blood and sold by A and E Badgery, Tallawanta North.
A few pen of yearling that weighed more than 330kg sold from about $1000 to $1420.
There were not many yearling heifers offered, but those that tipped the scales at less than 330kg ranged from $940 to $1200.
The heavier yearling heifers started at $700 and sold to a top of $1400.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows varied in weight and quality and that reflected the prices which ranged from about $800 to $1370.
All the cows with calves less than two months were Angus and sold from $1625 to $2720, while the cow units with calves a little older ranged from $1490 to $2300 although there was a bigger variation of breeds in this category.
The PTIC cows with a calf at foot sold from $1910 to $2225.
The top pen of cows with calves at $2720 were Angus sold by Todd Whillock and family, Clovernook Partnership, Woolbrook.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
