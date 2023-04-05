AS THOUSANDS of weaner steers and heifers surged onto the NSW cattle market last week, prices were renewed by rain across the eastern states.
Elders branch manager Andrew Bickford, Bathurst, said rain came at just the right time for both the Carcoar Blue Ribbon weaner sales held over two weeks at the end of March.
"It was looking pretty dry, even on the Central Tablelands, but the rain in the past fortnight was just what we needed to help the market along," Mr Bickford said.
Agents estimated the market was dearer for heifers following the first Carcoar weaner sale on March 24 and that price level was maintained at the sale the following week on March 31.
Elders Emms Mooney livestock manager, Ben Emms, Blayney, made special mention of the wet weather to highlight just how much of a difference it had made to market sentiment.
"You don't get a better break in the season than what we've experienced in the past 12 days," Mr Emms said.
He said the March 31 market was firm to slightly dearer than the March 24 sale which was quite a feat considering close to 14,700 weaners passed through the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, across those two sales.
But the renewed confidence was not confined to the Central Tablelands.
Rain enticed buyers out into the mud for the first of the Cooma combined agents weaner sales on Wednesday last week where Gary Evans, Nutrien Ag Solutions, said cattle sold better than expected.
"The cattle market has seen a definite correction and, based on other sales, we've done well," he said.
Right across the north of the state, store and weaner sales were dearer, spurred on by Queensland buyer confidence which had been refreshed by rain and, in some cases, receding floods.
Qld commission buyers were particularly active on the better bred black cattle during the annual weaner sales in New England and North West.
Davidson Cameron and Company general manager Luke Scicluna, Gunnedah, said a combination of Qld buyers from districts such as Taroom, Goondiwindi, Meandarra and St George, and the recent rain pushed the prices at the Annual Powerhouse Liveweight Weaner Sale last Thursday up 50c/kg to 60c/kg when compared to sales earlier in March.
Tamworth's regular store sale was also dearer last Friday. Agents attributed the surge in prices to extra Qld buyers and the rain.
Qld buyers were a welcome feature during the Northern Tablelands sales, too.
One agent noted the lack of southern NSW, Victorian and South Australian buyers at the sales and no doubt the competition from across the northern border was appreciated.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
