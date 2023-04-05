Does it get better than this? | The First Draft

ONE of the many perks of being a journalist and markets analyst for The Land is being able to attend so many fantastic cattle sales.
Not only do I get to be there to witness top-notch livestock go under the hammer, but it's a privilege to be able to photograph and interview some of Australia's best producers on sale day.
It's hard to go past the recent month of weaner and store cattle sales at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar.
Between two weaner sales and a monthly store sale, about 17,400 cattle were sold at Carcoar (that doesn't count the cattle offered at the weekly prime sale).
It doesn't get much better than that and the recent rain was the cherry on top for vendors and buyers doing business at those sales.
I'VE been hearing the sentence "better than expected" quite a bit lately when asking agents how their sale went.
Miles Archdale from Nutrien Boulton's also gave that initial response when I inquired as to the results of the New England Twilight Sale hosted on AuctionsPlus last Thursday.
He said the sale prices were very strong and, with a clearance of about 95 per cent across the 4756 head offered, he was very happy.
"The steers made in the high 400s [cents a kilogram] to 500c/kg, while feeder steers sold for more than 400c/kg," Mr Archdale said.
The buyers were both local and outside the New England.
"We have steers heading to the Gunnedah district and into South Australia, while some of the cows with calves went south," he said.
Highlights included unweaned calves sold by GF Berry, Buri West, Walcha, making $1460 a head. The Knowla-blood Angus calves were six to nine months and, on average, tipped the scales at 340kg.
Temuco Partnership, Walcha, also sold a quality line of 299kg six- to eight-month-old, EU-accredited, Dulverton-blood Angus steers for $1430.
Branga Plains Pastoral Company, Walcha, sold 19- to 21-month-old EU-accredited heifers for $1750.
Petali Pastoral Company, Walcha, offered young station-mated Angus cows with their second calves for $3200 a unit.
CHRIS Howie has been appointed general manager of rma network.
Chris brings to rma network a wealth of both agency and financial experience, having held senior management roles with Elders and Stock Co.
The rma network board said it was extremely excited by this appointment and sees Chris' passion and drive for agency as a huge benefit to the network membership and their clients.
Chris will be commencing his employment at the end of May, working alongside Michael O'Brien until Michael finishes in July.
Chris will hit the ground running and said he is keen to meet as many members as possible as he travels the country.
THE market trend was described by agents as slightly dearer during the recent Dungog Annual Angus Sale.
A total of 389 quality, locally bred cattle were yarded.
Torryburn Stud south of Gresford sold the top-priced yearling steers to local producers Phil and Rebecca Parish for $1650 a head.
David Barnes, Branxton, sold 18 Angus weaner steers for $1375.
Forres Angus and Wirragulla Pty Ltd, both from Dungog, sold seven cows with calves for $3650 and $3500 respectively.
Unjoined heifers from Torryburn Stud sold to Linda Robertson from Upper Chichester for $1625.
Weaner heifers sold for a top of $1325.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
