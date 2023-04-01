The Land
Farmers claim giant rat's tail grass impacted by leaf smut fungus

BM
By Brad Marsellos
April 2 2023 - 6:00am
Cattle farmer Noel Gaston has noticed signs of GRT leaf smut and is hopeful it will impact the invasive weed on his property. Picture: Brad Marsellos
Cattle farmer Noel Gaston has noticed signs of GRT leaf smut and is hopeful it will impact the invasive weed on his property. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Hopes are high as a research project into a leaf smut fungus that combats giant rat's tail grass winds up this week.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

