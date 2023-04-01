The Land
Table Top block purchased by James Bell in 1856 on the market

By Beau Greenway
April 2 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Peter and John Bell on the Table Top land first purchased by their great-great-grandfather James Bell in 1856. The family is selling the property, believed to be the longest held by one family in the district. Picture by Ash Smith
A Table Top property, believed to be the longest held by one family in the Border region, is on the market.

