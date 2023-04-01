Brett Robb has won big on NSW country racing's big day in the city.
The Dubbo trainer claimed the Country Championships Final with three-year-old Sizzle Minizzle at Royal Randwick on Saturday.
The gelding charged up the inside to score a comfortable win over race favourite Talbragar - trained by Tamworth's Cody Morgan - and the Matthew Kelley-trained I've Bean Tryin' - from Canberra - who fought out the minor placings two lengths behind the winner.
While the win hadn't sunk in straight after the race for Robb, he said the victory "meant a lot".
"I've gotta thank my team. We've got a young bunch of workers and... they love getting winners and they work really hard. I really appreciate having them," Robb told Channel 7's Jason Richardson.
Jumping at odds of $81 on the TAB, the win shcoked many punters.
And for Robb, there was one particular aspect of the race that surpised him.
"I didn't think he could handle the wet like he did just then," Robb said in reference to Sizzle Minizzile's brilliant run on the heavy track.
"He's a good little horse and the best is yet to come for him."
The winner of the Country Championships Final takes home $270,000 while second claims a tidy $100,000 and third $50,000.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.