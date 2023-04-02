A search and rescue is underway at Glenlyon Dam following reports of a marine incident on April 2, 2023.
The dam is close to the Queensland border between Stanthorpe and Texas.
Police believe at 5.30pm a 21-year-old Miles man and a 26-year-old Miles man were aboard a vessel when the 26-year-old man fell into the water.
The 26-year-old man was unable to be located at the time.
Police and emergency services commenced a surface search of the dam.
The search recommenced at first light on this morning, including assets from dive squad, local officers from Stanthorpe and Texas, water police and SES.
Investigations are underway into the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.