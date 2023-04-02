The Land
Home/News

Professor Andrew Blakers predicts big renewable energy future for Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
April 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Andrew Blakers from the ANU's school of engineering says Goulburn and region has huge renewable energy opportunities. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Professor Andrew Blakers from the ANU's school of engineering says Goulburn and region has huge renewable energy opportunities. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Billions of dollars in renewable energy investment can flow into Goulburn if the city and region embrace opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.