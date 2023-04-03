A hands-on introductory shearing school is helping to give Tamworth district youth a set of skills desperately sought after in our wool industry and could easily result in a six-figure pay packet, according to industry professionals.
From today until Wednesday, a historic shearing shed will serve as a classroom for 30 year-nine and 10 students from Peel High School, Oxley High School, Quirindi High School, Carinya Christian School and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
The agriculture students put their hands up for free basic shearing and wool handling training. The Wool Works Shearing School is an initiative of Regional Development Australia Northern Inland (RDANI) addressing a skill shortage by introducing high school students to wool industry skills.
"We are in contact with the stakeholders, the woolgrowers and the shearers. The industry is so desperate for shearers that some farms nationwide have had shearing delayed by months. Young agriculture-focused students need the skills to make them valuable to rural employers. Wool Works is a win-win," said RDANI Chair Russell Stewart.
"It might be three days from school, but this is not a cruisy bludge; it's a hard slog. They'll all roll up their sleeves and have a go."
"The Shearing school is very much hands-on. It is not just engaging education; it is intensive practical experience," RDANI Executive Director Nathan Axelsson said.
"We are fortunate to utilise the facilities at the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council's Trelawney Station near Somerton. It is an ideal venue with fantastic accommodation and catering facilities."
"RDANI coordinates the Wool Works Shearing Schools, but we could not do it alone. The collaborations that make them possible are a big part of their success," Mr Axelsson said.
"Training Services NSW has funded next week's three-day course. We have valued support from TAFE NSW, North West Local Land Services (LLS) Australian Wool Innovation and the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council. Thomas Foods International has arranged the sheep. Most important will be the expertise and experience of veteran shearers and wool handlers."
"Our trainers convey a great deal in a matter of days due to the practical approaches taken in our shearing schools.
Students will learn about shearing, crutching, wool handling, animal husbandry and biosecurity. LLS North-West District Vet Heidi Austin will give a presentation from a technical perspective."
The Wool Works Shearing Schools are increasingly popular among high school agriculture students and their teachers. Another one is already locked in for Term Three at Trelawney Station, while others are possible around our Northern Inland region," Mr Axelsson said.
