Two significant north west NSW properties hit the market

TWO significant properties in north west NSW are on the market, to be auctioned separately by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on May 25.
Offered by Garth and Mary-Lou Davis, the adjoining properties are Delta 20,406 hectares (50,425 acres) and Yandaroo 9230ha (22,808 acres), which both have frontages to the Warrego River.
Located 80km west of Bourke, Delta is 20,406 hectare (50,425 acre) western lands lease with a good mix of grey floodplain soils running into red soils growing a good mix of native grasses, herbages and salines.
Delta is divided into six paddocks, the slightly undulating topography has ironstone ridges running throughout the property, which act as a watershed for the lakes, dams and watercourses.
Timbers comprise of bloodwood, beefwood, wattlebox, supple jack, mulga, gidyea, rosewood and brigalow.
Water is sourced from Willaroo and Yandaroo lakes, the Warrego River, watercourses, dams, bores and tanks interspersed throughout.
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, sheds, workshop, cattle yards and sheep yards.
Delta has run an average 4000 Merino ewes and 100 cows in addition to goats. There is also a large, non-contracted carbon project that is set to produce significant carbon credits.
Yandaroo covers 9230ha (22,808 acres) 70km west of Bourke.
The well watered property has productive grey soils along the Warrego and Poison Point Plain floodout country running back into red country.
There are three main paddocks, holding paddocks and a number of mustering enclosures.
The five stand shearing shed has an undercover area for 500 sheep and steel sheep yards with an undercover working area. Other improvements include a homestead, sheds, cattle yards and paddock sheep yards
Yandaroo has run some 2000 ewes and 55 cows, in addition to goats.
Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, or James Grant, 0457 701 135, Nutrien Harcourts, Bourke.
