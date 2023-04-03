FROM small begginings Riverina grain company Croker Grain is celebrating 50 years of business.
The business, founded in 1973 by Max Croker and Brian Bartlett, had three staff and 2500 tonne of storage capacity in Wagga Wagga, and now has 26 staff, four sites and capacity of 150,000 plus tonne of grain storage.
The malted barley in Milo, the wheat in Weet-Bix, and Uncle Toby's red box oats all pass through Croker facilities in the Riverina and the majority of the grain is exported.
Celebrating the milestone on Friday night Chairman Greg Carroll, who was also the company's first full time employee, said things were much smaller when he started.
"We had an office that was two metres by two metres and we just had a phone and a desk - that was it," he said.
Mr Carroll said one of the main highlights over the years had been building the storage at Marrar which was a big thing at the time.
"We built 4000 tonne of storage and thought we'd made it," he said.
Mr Carroll said other highlights included buying the Stratton Flour mill in Cootmandra in 1984, constructing their first bunkers in Marrar in 1998, purchasing more grain storage at Widgelli, near Griffith, in 2003 and buying further sites at Henty in 2014 and Berrigan in 2017.
However Mr Carroll said it hadn't always been easy with mouse plagues and droughts affecting the business.
"Having the millennium drought was tough times," he said.
"In 2017 we didn't take a kilo of new seasons grain and the most painful thing I hate is we've had our run of grain companies we've been trading with have gone broke."
Mr Carroll said the most rewarding thing for the company had been their relationship with their growers and linking them to companies like Nestle.
Managing director Jason McPherson said the community and growers had and always would be very important to the company.
"The Croker Grain motto is 'small enough to care, big enough to deliver' which demonstrates we not only have a genuine and big heart for our communities and growers, but also displays that we can provide quality produce to some of the world's leading food manufacturers," he said.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
