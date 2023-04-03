The Land
Home/News

Croker Grain celebrates 50 years of business

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Croker Grain's Jason McPherson, Greg Carroll and Damian Moloney at the then new multi-million dollar, grain storage facility at Marrar in 2019. Photo by Olivia Calver.
Croker Grain's Jason McPherson, Greg Carroll and Damian Moloney at the then new multi-million dollar, grain storage facility at Marrar in 2019. Photo by Olivia Calver.

FROM small begginings Riverina grain company Croker Grain is celebrating 50 years of business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.