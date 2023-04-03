The Land
Home/Beef

Wodonga agents focus on mental health

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:03am, first published April 3 2023 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Shea - Livestock Manager, Elders Albury, with Luke Deimel - Branch Manager, Paull & Scollard Nutrien Albury. Photo: supplied
Brett Shea - Livestock Manager, Elders Albury, with Luke Deimel - Branch Manager, Paull & Scollard Nutrien Albury. Photo: supplied

Mental health is an illness widely discussed in public, but all too often, those who suffer are reluctant to discuss the cause or effect of their sickness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.