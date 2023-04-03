Wodonga agents focus on mental health

Mental health is an illness widely discussed in public, but all too often, those who suffer are reluctant to discuss the cause or effect of their sickness.
It is a treatable disease with medicine and empathy, but in severe cases unfortunately can end in suicide, leaving those who were unaware of the symptoms to cope with the tragedy.
Families are the ones most at risk of losing loved members due to mental health issues, but others in a business relationship can also be deeply affected by the devastation.
Among the many professionals on the front line that deal with the hidden illness are stock and station agents who work day-in; day-out with their clients through the relentless demands of the forever changing environmental & economical factors that bare on farming.
A series of suicides among farming clients and families of the Albury-based stock and station agents Paull and Scollard Nutrien and Elders has caused the management to bring attention to the tragedies through a specially acknowledged store cattle sale.
Tim Robinson, Paull and Scollard Nutrien, said the companies have combined their resources to ensure the sale in May is a successful event for a very good cause.
"Our team has been personally impacted by suicide on several occasions and we have banded together to get through some very tough days, but it's out of that that we're ready to unite to make a stand about mental health being such a big issue in our communities, committing to the TIACS slogan of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'."
Brett Shea, livestock manager for Elders Albury said the pressure on stock and station agents in dealing with mental health and suicide is very significant, considering how close we are to our clients & staff that can be suffering at any time.
"We have many talented young men and women in both of our businesses that deal with the extremes that agriculture throws at us, this is our commitment to them and to our communities in which we work that has us completely In support of the TIACS cause," Mr Shea said.
"We will shed our pink and green shirts for loud and colourful Trademutt shirts for this sale, to get people starting a conversation about the consequences of mental health and suicide."
Mr Robinson said the store cattle sale will be held on Thursday 4th May and will begin with the auction of a charity beast that has been donated to the cause.
"Before commencing business as usual on the regular store sale run, we will auction the steer and draw the big raffle prizes," he said.
"We are using our store sale platform and our professional networks further afield to promote this great cause.
Raffle tickets will be on sale from early April and any donations of cash or product to support the cause or raffle are warmly welcome via contacting Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Albury, or Elders Albury.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.