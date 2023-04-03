The Land
Home/News

Genetics Australia joins URUS in a new era in Australian herd improvement.

April 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Shelly, GA CEO, Trevor Henry, GA Chairman, Paul Hunt URUS CEO, John Pekin, GA Deputy Chairman welcome the new joint venture. Photo: Supplied
Anthony Shelly, GA CEO, Trevor Henry, GA Chairman, Paul Hunt URUS CEO, John Pekin, GA Deputy Chairman welcome the new joint venture. Photo: Supplied

Australia's largest artificial breeding supplier, Genetics Australia (GV), is entering a landmark joint venture with global herd improvement leader URUS, in a move that will see great benefits for Australian farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.