Brett Robb's Sizzle Minizzle wins Country Championship Final at Randwick

By Virginia Harvey
April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
He may have started at 60 to one, but Sizzle Minizzle, trained at Dubbo by Brett "Snow" Robb, did the best of 16 runners to convincingly take the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday.

