He may have started at 60 to one, but Sizzle Minizzle, trained at Dubbo by Brett "Snow" Robb, did the best of 16 runners to convincingly take the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday.
In rainy conditions, Sizzle Minizzle's jockey Sam Clipperton took advantage of an inside passage to race up the rail, defeating favourite Talbragar, trained at Tamworth by Cody Morgan, with the Matthew Kelley, Canberra trained, I've Bean Tryin' third.
"Yes, it's the biggest win I've had, 100 per cent. This is unreal," Robb said after the win.
"Dad is at Tomingley picnics today, so I hope he wins the cup there."
While Robb's dad Rodney did win the opening maiden plate with Real Impact mare Centre Circle at Tomingley, his cup runner Hammoon Sweetheart finished fifth of its six runners.
Finishing second in the Western Racing division of the Country Qualifiers at Coonamble, Sizzle Minizzle gained a start as winner, Listen To The Band, went amiss, opening a spot for the three-year-old.
A $35,000 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale graduate, Sizzle Minizzle is by the Riverdene Stud, Wagga Wagga-based sire Sizzling, and has now won four of his 11 starts and over $500,000 in earnings.
Interestingly, New Zealand's (21-year-old) champion stallion Savabeel showed his versatility as a sire following wins via his gelded four-year-old son, I Wish I Win, taking the ATC T J Smith Stakes-G1 over 1200 metres and three-year-old Major Beel - the Australian Derby-G1 over 2400 metres.
Former leading Newcastle trainer Jim "Bubby" Johnstone passed away in February.
Possibly his best galloper from his Broadmeadow base was the Fred Peisah, Lomar Park, Werombi, bred Razor Sharp (by GB-bred Steel Pulse), winner of successive VRC Newmarket Handicaps-G1 at Flemington from 1982.
Mr Johnstone also teamed with the Cobcroft family of "Parraweena" Willow Tree and found success with many of its home-bred successes. Among these gallopers included another brilliant sprinter Salaam (who won the AJC The Galaxy, STC Missile Stakes and Premiere Stakes).
By French-bred import Radames, Salaam was produced from the Cobcroft's celebrated matron Vista Anna, a daughter of the Cobcroft-raced AJC Derby and Rosehill Guineas winner Caranna which stood at Paraweena.
Vista Anna's family continues today. Her unraced granddaughter Steam Heat produced two Sydney stakes-winning sprinters Flaming Hot and Hot As Hell and is the dam of $3.7 million earner In Her Time.
By deceased Widden stud import Salieri, Steam Heat is also dam of the former Brett Cavanough trained Wellington Boot winner Sin Sin Sin, dam of 2019 The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes, a Rubick stallion now commanding a large service fee at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains.
Meanwhile, at nearby Cessnock, its long-time trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies also passed away at a similar time, aged 83.
Beginning as an apprentice hoop to the then Cessnock-based Albert Stapleford, Davies trained at the "coalfields" located track for more than 45 years, living beside the racecourse.
A leading country conditioner, Mr Davies also aided with the riding careers of Alan Robinson (who rode 2275 winners) and Cody Morgan (now a leading Tamworth trainer).
It did not take long for Tanoshi to repay her $13,000 Magic Millions March Yearling Sale price tag when the juvenile filly won the $20,000 Great Barrier Reef Maiden Handicap at Cairns last week.
Consequently, Tanoshi became the first crop two-year-old winner sired by Japanese-bred import Neorealism, which stands at Grandview Stud, Peaks Crossing in Queensland.
Tanoshi is prepared by Trevor and Peter Rowe, who only teamed as a father-son training partnership last November. The Rowe family has a long racing history over the last 40 years from their Cairns training base.
Bred and sold via Neville Stewart's Oaklands Stud, Umbiram, Queensland, Tanoshi is one of only four runners by Neorealism, a Hong Kong Queen Elizabeth II Cup-G1 winner by Japanese Derby-G1 and Guineas-G1 winner Neo Universe, a son of Japan's iconic US bred Sunday Silence.
