CROKER Grain celebrated 50 years of business at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Friday.
Clients and industry contacts from across the Riverina along with former and current staff celebrated the milestone with the company.
Long term client John Pattison, Marrar, spoke on the night along with chairman Greg Carroll and managing director Jason McPherson.
Croker Grain was founded in 1973 by Max Croker and Brian Bartlett and from humble beginnings has continued to expand over the years and now links Riverina growers to companies including Uncle Tobys and Milo.
The company has had a big involvement in the local community and sporting groups and representatives from these organisations also attended the night.
Speakers said their commitment to the community and their growers was important to the business.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
