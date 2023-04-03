The inaugural Speckles in the Mist bull and female sale was held at Mittagong on Saturday.
Bulls topped at $9000, while the top-priced females sold to $8000.
Pemberton Speckle Park, Glenquarry, Merom Speckle Park Stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Gin Gin Speckle Park Stud, Gin Gin, Western Australia, and Ebbwvale Speckles, Woodlands, offered bulls and females.
Read the full report HERE.
