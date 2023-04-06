The Wrigley family of Wrigley Cattle Co Angus had a successful inaugural sale at Condobolin saleyards on Friday where bulls reached $42,000.
After more than 30 years of private treaty sales, the family held their first auction and sold all 40 bulls offered to average $10,900
The top-priced bull, Wrigley S2, a 22-month-old son of US sire, GAR Phoenix, was purchased as part of a syndicate by the Thomson family, Shacorrahdalu Pastoral, Yass, and Roger and Geralyn Flower of Bridgewater Angus, Guyra.
The bull's estimated breeding values included +2.4 birthweight, +62 200-day growth, +109 400-day growth, +144 600-day growth, +88 cacase weight +25 milk.
At 800 kilograms the bull had a 44 centimetre scrotal circumference, and carcase EBVs of +9.2 eye muscle area and +4.1 intramuscular fat.
Andrew Wrigley, co-principal of Wrigley Cattle Co stud, was ecstatic about the response to his family's inaugural production sale.
"It was extremely nerve-racking leading into our first auction, however, we are very thankful to see clients that have been purchasing from us for over 30 years come here today and bid up among the new clients," he said.
Top-priced buyer, Damien Thomson, said he purshased the bull as part of a syndicate.
"He caught our attention as he was the highest indexing HBR (herd book recorded) bull on the market, $50 ahead of the top 1pc," he said.
"On two separate inspections we were impressed with his phenotyoe as a long, deep body on a moderate frame.
"He has a great claw shape, exceptional pastern angle and heel depth with a free-moving gait.
"We think he is going to add a lot of value to multiple traits in both our programs. We will be selling semen privately."
Second top-priced bull was Wrigley S70 purchased by Berry Pastoral, Condobolin, for $16,000
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus and settled by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, with Luke Whitty as auctioneer.
