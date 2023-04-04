The Land
Home/News

Panorama Speckle Park heifer to $15,500

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama 309C Alexis S21, the $15,500 top-priced female at the Panorama Speckle Park stud private treaty sale. Picture supplied by Panorama.
Panorama 309C Alexis S21, the $15,500 top-priced female at the Panorama Speckle Park stud private treaty sale. Picture supplied by Panorama.

A heifer has sold for $15,500 at Tim Willemse and Naomi Hobson's Panorama Farms Speckle Park private treaty sale at Narrabri, while the top price paid for a bull was $10,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.