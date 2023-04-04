A heifer has sold for $15,500 at Tim Willemse and Naomi Hobson's Panorama Farms Speckle Park private treaty sale at Narrabri, while the top price paid for a bull was $10,000.
David Misan of Tooperang Beef Cattle on South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula was the buyer of Panorama Alexis S21, sired by Notta Cause 'N Effect out of a Wattlegrove cow.
He said the heifer was in calf, and once the calf was delivered, he planned to use the heifer the matriarch in an embryo transfer program to establish his foundation herd.
Mr Misan runs more than 400 Angus cattle, including 100 registered cows, and wants to begin breeding Speckle Parks with estimated breeding values.
"I've been selling commercial Speckle Park cattle, but there has been demand on the Fleurieu for seedstock as our buyers want to make their selections using EBVs," he said.
"I want to keep up with the local market demand."
Ms Hobson said all the cattle sold had gone to repeat buyers from Lightning Ridge to Hebel and Dunkeld in Queensland and also into South Australia.
She said 11 bulls had been offered to range in age between 16 and 20 months, with average weights of 550 to 600 kilograms, with prices ranging from $7500 to $10,000, averaging $9000.
Bernie Knight, Hebel, bought two bulls averaging $10,000. Ms Hobson said Mr Knight had bought a total of 10 bulls from them over recent years.
Heifers ranged in price between $10,000 and $15,500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.