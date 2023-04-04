About 220 producers from NSW and Victoria attended the Upper Murray beef producers forum and dinner at Jingellic on Saturday.
Speakers included Robert Hermann, managing director of Mercado, Tom Gubbins, director at Te Mania Angus, Milly Mackinnon, livestock manager at Mackinnon Pastoral, Mark Inglis, farm assurance and supply chain manager at Thomas Food International and Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University.
The topics covered were the outlook for Australian beef, genomics, branding and marketing beef and climate variability.
The forum was followed by a dinner with 'lambassador' Sam Kekovich as entertainment and a charity auction.
The event was well supported by sponsors both producers, industry related companies and organisations as well as other local businesses.
The MC for the event was Lucinda Corrigan, director of Rennylea.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
