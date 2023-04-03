The inaugural Speckles in the Mist bull and female sale was held at Mittagong on Saturday.
Bulls topped at $9000 to average $5863, while the top-priced females sold to $8000 to average $6384.
Pemberton Speckle Park, Glenquarry, Merom Speckle Park Stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Gin Gin Speckle Park Stud, Gin Gin, Western Australia, and Ebbwvale Speckles, Woodlands, offered bulls, females, semen packages, on-farm flush opportunities, and embryos.
Anthony Ferris, Barraba, purchased lot 30, Merom L11 Logic R23G, for $9000 to cross with his commercial Limousin herd.
The catalogue described the two-and-a-half-year-old bull as having "an easy-doing style with great muscle structure and smooth flowing movement".
He was by sire Premier 101Y Logic L11 and from dam SPKNZ SPN H36.
The second top-priced bull was lot 12, Ebbwvale 25U Odysseus S01, which sold for $8000.
The 21-month-old bull was by sire Upto Specs Ulysses 25U and from dam Minnamurra J156 Unique N30.
Three females were the equal top lots - Ebbwvale K12 Queenie S13, Pemberton 444E Pho-Finish S24 and Pemberton 6Z Bambe P48 with a heifer calf at foot - each selling for $8000.
Ebbwvale K12 Queenie S13 was by sire Caja Zeppelin 1B and from dam MT Eccles Queen Alone.
Pemberton 444E Pho-Finish S24 was by sire Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E and from dam Damsix Star Pho-Finish G250.
Pemberton 6Z Bambe P48 was by sire Codiak So Long George GNK Z and from dam Six Star G61 Bambe M5.
Merom Speckle Park Stud owner John Weekley said while it was a "tough day at the office", good quality animals had been sold into new districts for the breed.
"It is always disappointing when good-quality bulls get passed in," Mr Weekley said.
"I don't think the set reserve was too high, but it is the first sale like this in this district, and it takes a while for a new breed to break into an area, and that is what we are attempting to do.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase the Speckle Park breed in an area where it hasn't been showcased before."
Mr Weekley said Merom L11 Logic R23G stood out for "his muscle definition, big bone and quiet temperament".
The multi-vendor sale was conducted on David Morgan and Ros Kelly's Mittagong property.
It is the first time in 16 years of ownership that the property has been open to the public.
"I have never done anything like this before. I've had a very public life as a politician, but now to run a cattle sale is definitely a first for me," she said.
"It has been great; we have had people come from everywhere.
"For people to send their cattle over from Western Australia is an act of faith.
"I think it's really good for the area because it shows we are serious about what we do in the Southern Highlands, and the beauty of the area knocks everyone out."
Lot 50, a recipient cow carrying a calf by sire OBF 25D and from dam TBE N81, sold for $5500, with the sale amount donated to the Women's Housing Company, for which Ros is a patron.
The Women's Housing Company provides 1500 houses in NSW for women in need.
"This is the first time someone has ever auctioned cattle for them," Ros said.
"And we are selling all the pies today for a donation."
Speckle Park brisket, pies and chilli beef were cooked up for attendees.
Pie maker Stephen Crooks, Mittagong, was responsible for the culinary offering.
"When I was trimming the topside of Speckle, you could see the marble was like a spider's web, so there wasn't thick, buttery fat. It was very fine and evenly distributed," he said.
"It was good enough to make me sashimi a little of it and eat it as it was.
"It was beautiful, and the texture was perfect. It has cooked up beautifully for today."
The sale was conducted by Ray White GTSM with Brian Leslie as auctioneer and interfaced via Elite Livestock Auctions.
