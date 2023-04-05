Australia's latest biosecurity bust is absolutely shocking: Seven shipping containers that included 38 tonnes of turtle meat, frog meat, plant products, avian meat, pig meat, beef meat, and raw prawns.
While this is a great testament to the hard work of police and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry biosecurity officers who detected the haul, it should also be a 'red alert' for the federal government and its cash-strapped Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Less than a year ago the media was losing its collective mind over cases of forgotten sausage and egg McMuffins in carry-on baggage and a few smuggled pork sausages containing fragments of Foot and Mouth Disease, but this week we've learned of a commercial-scale smuggling operation that jeopardises the agricultural sector, food security, and the broader economy.
Only the truly nave would believe these seven shipping containers are the sum total of this operation, or that this is the only such illicit operation currently underway - more likely this is just the very beginning of unravelling a network that has been going on for some time, with these exotic ingredients feeding a hungry black market.
Reading through the list of products seized by authorities, there are several potential industry-wide outbreaks just waiting to happen. Foot and Mouth Disease, Lumpy Skin, African Swine Fever, Khapra beetle... it just goes on and on. Even one of these outbreaks would cost us huge amounts of money and wipe out our hopes of growing the nation's agricultural sector to $100 billion by 2030, and that's why the risk creator must pay.
Our message to the politicians and the judges is clear: Boost the biosecurity budget to make long-term, ongoing sustainable funding the new normal. Work together across jurisdictions to make sure our borders are rock-solid. And when these smugglers are caught, don't just fine them, throw them in prison.
Australia may well have just dodged a biosecurity bullet, but the scary thing is we have no idea how many such bullets are being fired. Next time we might not be so lucky.
