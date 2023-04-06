The Sydney Royal Show has kicked off and The Land is on deck to cover all the action.
Our extensive coverage on the ground will bring you stories, photos, videos and - with the help of returning sponsor, Coopers - The Land will again be streaming live from Olympic Park in 2023.
The Land has also partnered with BLive streaming again to showcase these events to a broader audience.
You can watch below and keep an eye on what's coming up (or rewatch what you've missed) in our free livestreams!
The long trip all the way from Mundubbera, Qld, was worthwhile for Whitaker Brahmans, which won the best exhibit and grand champion female.
Meanwhile, a Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
Read the story here and rewatch the livestream below.
If the video isn't loading properly for you, CLICK HERE and then scroll down to the 'Watch Live' section to see the livestreams.
The finalists for the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman competition gathered at North Ryde RSL to kick off their Sydney Royal Show journey.
The popular ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition Dinner raised $41,450 for charity.
The dinner on Wednesday night at Dockside, Darling Harbour, attracted a record number of guests at 370.
Meanwhile, an accountant from Tamworth took out grand champion parader at Sydney Royal 2023 on Wednesday.
