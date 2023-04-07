The Sydney Royal Show continues and The Land is on deck to cover all the action.
Reigning National Pairs winners Hollow Mount from Bigga shortened their odds on defending their title after taking out the NSW August shorn Pairs on the opening day of Merino judging.
After 20 years exhibiting at Sydney Royal Easter Show the Lette family, Conrayn stud, Berridale, achieved a long held goal winning their first Stonehaven Cup.
Myers Limousins' "structurally perfect" Myers My Fair Lady Q6 bested almost 130 Limousin entries to take out best exhibit at the 2023 Elders Sydney Royal Beef Cattle Show.
The Bruton family from Lake Yoga, will be taking plenty of silverware home to Victoria after claiming top honours in the Shorthorn ring at the Sydney Royal Show.
The ability to meet a range of markets helped get the Murray Grey bull across the line for the breed's best exhibit in Friday's judging at Sydney Royal.
A Speckle Park-cross steer that caught the judges eye straight away took out the trade steer and heifer show at Sydney Royal 2023.
We have updated our story from yesterday about the Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition with some more information.
The Young Woman and Rural Achiever competitors gathered at the RAS of NSW Young Woman celebration dinner at the See Room.
Northern District claimed the top gong in the coveted District Exhibit Competition, while the display award went to Southern District.
It was a clean sweep of the Red Poll ring for veteran exhibitor Ross Draper of Red Cactus Red Poll Stud, taking home both the grand champion female and bull, as well as best exhibit.
Cann Valley Australian Lowlines has taken out Sydney Royal best exhibit.
The Sydney Royal poultry and pigeon auction attracted spirited bidding on Friday, as buyers seeking quality genetics drove up prices.
The long trip all the way from Mundubbera, Qld, was worthwhile for Whitaker Brahmans, which won the best exhibit and grand champion female.
Meanwhile, a Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
The finalists for the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman competition gathered at North Ryde RSL to kick off their Sydney Royal Show journey.
The popular ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition Dinner raised $41,450 for charity.
The dinner on Wednesday night at Dockside, Darling Harbour, attracted a record number of guests at 370.
Meanwhile, an accountant from Tamworth took out grand champion parader at Sydney Royal 2023 on Wednesday.
