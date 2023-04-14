The Sydney Royal Show continues and The Land is on deck to cover all the action.
Our extensive coverage on the ground will bring you stories, photos, videos and - with the help of returning sponsor, Coopers - The Land will again be streaming live from Olympic Park in 2023.
The Land has also partnered with BLive streaming again to showcase these events to a broader audience.
You can rewatch what you've missed from the first days of the show below, and we will be back streaming on April 17 for the dairy classes.
In his 40th year showing cattle at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Red Cactus Red Poll stud principal Ross Draper celebrated the milestone by securing a swag of ribbons in the ring.
With thirty three entries in the superfine wool section, judge John Crawford, Rock Bank, Victoria Valley, Victoria, had a very interesting time sorting through the sheep presented before him during the 2023 Sydney Royal Sheep Show.
A March shorn Merino ram, graduating from the six tooth and over fine medium wool class was awarded the ram grand championship in the fine medium wool section of the 2023 Royal Sydney Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.
Murray Power was the judge of the fine wool classes during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.
Mr Power is studmaster of his families Airlie Merino stud, Walcha, and he had 27 sheep to consider as he worked his way through the classes.
Two cattle enthusiasts tried their hand at grain, and fruit and veggie judging at the Sydney Royal show this week, and came out on top during the young judges competitions on Tuesday.
Merino champions have been named at 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show with winners coming from Walcha, Boorowa and Darbys Falls among other places.
This year's winner of the AWEX National Graduate Wool Classer Competition has wool classing in his blood, but Austin Grace has proven to be a star in his own right by securing the golden stencil at the Sydney Royal show this week.
WITH the beef cattle judging complete and the dairy judging yet to start cattle industry identities took time out for the annual RAS cattle dinner at Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Narromine's Keiley Noble has been named this year's RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever during an awards dinner at Sydney Royal Easter Show on Tuesday night.
What does the value of money mean to you?
That was the question this year's R.M. Williams Royal Agricultural Society Rural Achiever Finalists answered on Sunday, presenting individual speeches for the first time rather than the usual debate format.
Limousin stud breeders and staff caught up for drinks at the Sydney Royal this year.
Breeders from across Australia were celebrating 50 years of the Limousin breed in Australia this year.
West Wyalong's Lindsay Brown has taken out the Sydney Royal Show's sheep young judges competition, while Hay's Monte Barnes was crowned the champion of the young fleece judges.
Merino exhibitors had the chance to toast a successful campaign at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show with their 'drinks on the mat' event at the conclusion of the competition on Sunday evening.
Eumungerie local Micquella Grima secured the golden double in the Sydney Royal Agricultural Show young judges and paraders rings, taking out both competitions on Monday morning.
With 35 years of judging at Sydney Royal to his name, and a keen eye for quality fruit and vegetables, it is only fitting that Leigh James should be recognised for his extraordinary achievements with a RAS president's certificate of appreciation.
The nexus between aesthetic beauty and productivity was proven today at the 2023 Sydney Royal Sheep Show, when the results from the Merino and Poll Merino Production Classes were tabulated.
Poll Merinos may have been significantly outnumbered by the horned entries in the Cox Pavilion but South Australian judge Joe Dahlitz and Western Australian judge Jeremy King were both impressed with the quality of wool and heavy cutting ability of the nearly 40 sheep across the wool types.
"She is a magnificent ewe," Will Roberts said when the presentation of the Supreme Merino Exhibit at the culmination of judging during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show.
Kingaroy stud Sowden Speckle Park took out grand champion in the Speckle Park International promoted steer competition at Sydney Royal on Wednesday.
This is just the beginning for Cooma's Florance McGufficke, who has been named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023, with Moree's Jessica Towns named as runner-up.
Like any great beer, the bubbles rise to the top, and that's exactly what Pine Creek Great Northern R061 did in today's Sydney Royal Show Urquhart Trophy class for best interbreed individual beef exhibit - he rose to the top.
Two half siblings shown by Richard and Debbie Chalker, Lach River stud, Darby's Falls, have taken out grand champion ram and ewe in the strong wool Merino classes.
Sam Parish is hoping to continue his winning streak after taking out the RAS/ASC beef cattle young judges competition state final at Sydney Royal 2023.
A six tooth ram from Hollow Mount stud, Bigga was awarded the tri-coloured ribbon in the medium wool August shorn classes ahead of a younger ram from the same stud.
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists are ready to represent their zones.
Denngal Romeo, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes, has taken out best exhibit in the Santa Gertrudis judging at Sydney Royal.
An eight-year-old Charolais cow with a heifer calf at foot has swept the field to be the best Charolais exhibit
A very attractive Merino ewe bred by Pete and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, took out the Tom Culley Award for Supreme Junior Merino in the Cox Pavilion at the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino sheep show.
Pine Creek Angus has continued its Sydney Royal run by winning best Angus exhibit with the bull Pine Creek Great Northern R061.
In their first show in seven years Scott and Phillipa Hann from Truro Whiteface, Bellata, claimed the best exhibit in the Hereford breed judging at Sydney Royal 2023.
A two tooth superfine Merino ram from Shalimar Park stud, Wollun with huge capacity was given the nod by the judges as their champion August shorn Merino or Poll Merino.
Reigning National Pairs winners Hollow Mount from Bigga shortened their odds on defending their title after taking out the NSW August shorn Pairs on the opening day of Merino judging.
After 20 years exhibiting at Sydney Royal Easter Show the Lette family, Conrayn stud, Berridale, achieved a long held goal winning their first Stonehaven Cup.
Myers Limousins' "structurally perfect" Myers My Fair Lady Q6 bested almost 130 Limousin entries to take out best exhibit at the 2023 Elders Sydney Royal Beef Cattle Show.
The Bruton family from Lake Yoga, will be taking plenty of silverware home to Victoria after claiming top honours in the Shorthorn ring at the Sydney Royal Show.
The ability to meet a range of markets helped get the Murray Grey bull across the line for the breed's best exhibit in Friday's judging at Sydney Royal.
A Speckle Park-cross steer that caught the judges eye straight away took out the trade steer and heifer show at Sydney Royal 2023.
We have updated our story from yesterday about the Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition with some more information.
The Young Woman and Rural Achiever competitors gathered at the RAS of NSW Young Woman celebration dinner at the See Room.
Northern District claimed the top gong in the coveted District Exhibit Competition, while the display award went to Southern District.
It was a clean sweep of the Red Poll ring for veteran exhibitor Ross Draper of Red Cactus Red Poll Stud, taking home both the grand champion female and bull, as well as best exhibit.
Cann Valley Australian Lowlines has taken out Sydney Royal best exhibit.
The Sydney Royal poultry and pigeon auction attracted spirited bidding on Friday, as buyers seeking quality genetics drove up prices.
You can re-watch Sunday's livestreams here:
You can re-watch Saturday's livestreams here:
You can re-watch Friday's livestreams here:
The long trip all the way from Mundubbera, Qld, was worthwhile for Whitaker Brahmans, which won the best exhibit and grand champion female.
Meanwhile, a Gundagai agent has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
You can re-watch Thursday's livestreams here:
The finalists for the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman competition gathered at North Ryde RSL to kick off their Sydney Royal Show journey.
The popular ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition Dinner raised $41,450 for charity.
The dinner on Wednesday night at Dockside, Darling Harbour, attracted a record number of guests at 370.
Meanwhile, an accountant from Tamworth took out grand champion parader at Sydney Royal 2023 on Wednesday.
