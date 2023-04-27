KING Valley residents opposed to a proposal to construct a solar facility on 566 hectares (1400 acres) of "premium agricultural land" in their backyard have taken their protest to Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.
Local beef farmer John Conroy, a spokesperson for the community action group said the area is classed by State Government as Strategic Agricultural Land, Special Water Supply Catchment area for Wangaratta, a Bush Fire Prone Zone, and not to dismiss the aesthetic value of the land, with its ageless redgum trees in the picturesque King Valley.
"Furthermore, it has been confirmed by insurance representatives that neighbours will not be able to achieve cover for liability insurance if a fire was started on a neighbouring property," Mr Conroy said.
"Fires start regularly from human error, and most households/land owners have a liability insurance policy to cover any damages they may cause but generally, liability coverage is between $10 million and $20 million, some farm insurer can offer $50 million, anymore above that we have to approach international insurers seeking a further $50 million or if not $100 million.
"Which is a very costly and quite possibly unachievable exercise for land holders."
According to Steven Prince from Ovens Valley Insurance Brokers in Myrtleford, if a neighbouring property owner was found responsible for such a fire that severely damaged a solar facility with a build value in the vicinity of $750 million, they could be facing tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
Mr Prince said neighbouring property owners to the proposed solar farm would be liable for damage and loss of earnings if a grassfire for instance began in their property and spread to the neighbouring development.
"It's a major issue looming across the country," he said.
"The maximum coverage you can get for property liability insurance in Australia is $100 million but the proposed facility is already valued at $750 million.
"If the neighbouring property owner is deemed to have caused a fire, say with a grinder, a chainsaw, a slasher or a hot exhaust, and it spread to the solar farm they would be liable for any damage plus any loss of earnings.
"This could equate to hundreds of millions of dollars, and of course, if the property owner's actions that caused the fire took place on a total fire ban day the policy would exclude it anyway."
The King Valley is noted for its diverse agricultural enterprises, featuring beef, dairy, fodder production, vineyards, orchards and hops as some of the key operations in very fertile region.
Mr Conroy said the premium agricultural land is more suited to farming enterprises and managed by family farmers.
"This district is renowned for its reliable rainfall guaranteeing constant production of food products and is not an area suited to industrial solar factories," he said.
"The Meadow Creek Solar Farm proposal includes approximately 475,000 solar panels and 50 Lithium-Ion batteries each the size of a 40-foot container.
"If this power plant burns, the toxic waste will be washed into the King River, damaging eco-systems and poisoning Wangaratta's domestic water.
"Is it time that our Government policies had a stronger framework to protect Australia's 4pc of prime agricultural farmland and its special water supply catchment areas?"
Among many who will be affected, Lyndsey and Peter Draper have a small holding which will be greatly impacted by the proposal and they are concerned for the future of their self-contained lifestyle.
"We are concerned community members finding our way blindly, learning as we go to fight against this proposal," she said.
"We are all just honest farming families, working to keep our land holdings safe, productive and in a good environment for everyone, whether tourists or those connected with making a living from the land."
Mr Draper said rural farmland of this quality, the community that farms it, lives in it and stewards it for future generations are just totally disregarded by a policy of pursuing renewable energy.
"The sheer size of the proposal and the addition of the storage battery facility is not in the character and tradition of the area," he said.
"This is highly productive grazing country in a reliable rainfall belt, which is clean, green and unspoilt.
"It is industrialisation of the rural zoning which would not be allowed to proceed at a local level but because of the policies of the government it is handled at a state level."
Mr Draper said they feared for their lifestyle if the Meadow Creek Solar Farm is approved with the potential of their property being devalued due to the presence of such a large bank of solar panels.
"We are aware that surrounding landowners have already been approached by multi national solar developers regarding solar development on their land (land banked) because of the close proximity to the HV power transmission lines that transit through the area," he said.
"If the Meadow Creek Solar Farm sprooks about producing enough power for 110,000 homes, why doesn't the Government subsidise rooftop solar panels on 110,000 homes?
"There are literally tens of thousands of acres of un-paneled roof tops in our cities and towns.
"Don't treat our prime agricultural land as a pad for solar factories, it has to mean more than that."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
