The Land
Home/News

Proposed solar farm has King Valley residents seriously concerned

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Affected farming family -Will (4yo), Jess, Isla (6yo), Anna (8yo), John, Jack (10yo) Conroy. Photo: Kurt Hickling
Affected farming family -Will (4yo), Jess, Isla (6yo), Anna (8yo), John, Jack (10yo) Conroy. Photo: Kurt Hickling

KING Valley residents opposed to a proposal to construct a solar facility on 566 hectares (1400 acres) of "premium agricultural land" in their backyard have taken their protest to Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.