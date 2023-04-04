Let's hope that the Premier and his government continue to reach out to connect with constituents rather than avoid them and invoke the strategy he used on election night to avoid the media pack waiting outside of his house. The Premier tells the story of gaining permission from his neighbour to jump his side fence to avoid the waiting media so that he could go for a run to calm his nerves. If he does invoke this approach in the future at least we'll have a Premier adept at jumping fences rather than sitting on them.