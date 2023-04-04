I have just returned from Canberra where - with 25 members of the Rural, Regional, Remote Communications Coalition (RRRCC) - I participated in a series of meetings with over 39 politicians to raise awareness of the communication issues and needs of rural, regional, and remote communities and suggest practical ways government can plan for future development and investment in regional communications.
Formed in 2016 - when a group of like-minded organisations came together to advocate for improved connectivity in the bush - the RRRCC now includes 21 community groups, advocacy and industry organisations dedicated to improving connectivity in the bush.
The receptiveness of the parliamentarians we met, and the quality of the dialogue resulting, reminded me how important it is to ensure that we take every opportunity to ensure our political representatives connect with and remain in touch with the needs of their constituents. It was particularly pleasing to see the number of first-term parliamentarians who have reached out to learn more about regional connectivity.
With similar intent, the CWA of NSW reached out to NSW's major parties and key rural Independent MPs prior to the recent state election with a list of policy priorities. It was gratifying that most of the CWA's priorities received some feedback.
With the outcome of the election now decided, we congratulate our new Premier Chris Minns and await the appointment of his full Ministerial team. It is crucial that the new government, as it transitions to office, does not lose the momentum currently underway to address essential issues like responding to the 44 recommendations made by the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Regional Health Outcomes, increasing affordable housing, improving maternity services and access in the bush, and providing more support for victims of domestic violence.
In addition, the incoming government must act with urgency to stimulate rural, regional, and remote job creation, and decentralisation, ensure funding for NSW country roads devasted by recent natural disasters, improve disaster relief and recovery support, and the simplification of aid application, ensure funding for biosecurity including pest and weed eradication, ensure equitable access to education for country students, ensure that renewable energy generation is excluded from prime agricultural land and current gas exploration licences extinguished.
As a minority government, Labor will need to connect and consult to build consensus on legislation. I am optimistic that the Premier has demonstrated in his initial actions that he seeks to connect to constituents as evidenced by his impromptu visits to public hospital emergency rooms and visit to Menidee, to listen to a community facing the devastating environmental impacts of a major fish kill.
Let's hope that the Premier and his government continue to reach out to connect with constituents rather than avoid them and invoke the strategy he used on election night to avoid the media pack waiting outside of his house. The Premier tells the story of gaining permission from his neighbour to jump his side fence to avoid the waiting media so that he could go for a run to calm his nerves. If he does invoke this approach in the future at least we'll have a Premier adept at jumping fences rather than sitting on them.
