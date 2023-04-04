Two historic pubs in Broken Hill and Bourke are up for sale, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Australian history.
The Astra in Broken Hill and the Back O'Bourke, also known as The Northy, in Bourke have been popular tourist destinations and local hangouts for more than a century.
Constructed in the 1880s, the Astra is situated in the heart of Broken Hill and has long been a favoured stop for travelers, freight drivers, and tourists exploring central Australia.
The Back O'Bourke, another must-see attraction, has been a beloved spot for both tourists and locals.
Hugo Weston of property advisory Savills Australia said both pubs boast prime locations and intriguing histories.
"Locally, The Astra is one of the best-known venues, a one-stop accommodation, events, dining and entertainment destination. It is one of the oldest pubs in Broken Hill and, back in the day, it was the place to be seen," Mr Weston said.
The pub was originally called the Commercial Hotel when it opened in 1886. Then, in 1891 it was rebuilt in brick and stone when a second storey and a verandah were added.
In 1954, owner and American professional wrestler, Johnny Paradise, renamed the pub The Astra. Mr Paradise also owned a local gym and was quite the celebrity around town. In the early 2000s The Astra was renovated to include accommodation, a restaurant and the "Red Lush Bar".
Historically, it was known as a boutique restaurant that often looked somewhat out of place in the outback.
Another interesting fact; former NSW Governor Sir Roden Cutler was a frequent visitor and hosted many functions at The Astra.
"So, you'd really be buying a slice of history," Mr Weston said.
"Originally just the building was for sale, but now the business is for sale as well as a café opposite the pub, the Alfresco restaurant; all included in the price."
The Astra's asking price is $2 million and comes with a secure five+five+five year lease, with the option to buy a business lease as well.
In Bourke, the famous Back O'Bourke pub, which is also known as The Northy, is also on the market.
The popular hotel was originally built in 1890 but was re-built in October 2022 following a fire. The Northy is a high traffic pub, known as one of the best in town.
According to Mr Weston, the Northy has very little competition in the surrounding area and is the very first pub people see when they enter Bourke.
"It's strategically located on the entrance to Bourke as you leave the Mitchell Highway. For anyone visiting the area, it'd be impossible to go into town without seeing the pub. It's incredibly popular with locals, as well as tourists."
The Northy's asking price is $1.5m and comes with a recently commenced three+three+three lease term, with the option to buy the business lease as well.
Mr Weston said the regional market continues to go from strength to strength. Prior to the NSW state election, there was a slight hold when it came to decisions being made.
"This was particularly evident when it came to acquiring or selling commercial assets across the board, including pubs," Mr Weston said.
"But now the election is out of the way, we are seeing a surge in consumer confidence as well as vendor confidence. We are really seeing the hurdle of uncertainty now over."
"We are finding the less traditional regional markets, such as Broken Hill and Bourke, are seeing a more heightened level of demand as Sydney buyers deem them to be untouched and an investment opportunity."
