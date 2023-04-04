The Land
The Astra and Back O'Bourke pubs in Broken Hill and Bourke are up for sale

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
April 4 2023
The historic pub The Astra in Broken Hill is up for sale. Photo: Supplied
Two historic pubs in Broken Hill and Bourke are up for sale, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Australian history.

