BEING able to watch from afar has become one of the favoured customs at the Sydney Royal Show with The Land's livestream of the main cattle juding events now widely available.
It brings the bush in the city to the bush for those who can't make it to the show.
With the help of returning sponsor, Coopers, The Land will again be streaming live from Olympic Park in 2023.
This year, ACM's studstock business development manager, Kirra Kelly, Tamworth, is also excited to announce the streaming of some new events.
"This year's livestream schedule has expanded to include the school and open steer hoof competitions, the trade steer and heifer hoof judging and the NSW beef cattle young judges state final," Mrs Kelly said.
"These are in addition to our showcase of the ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition, four days of beef cattle judging and the milk classes in the dairy"
The broadcast will kick off at 8am on Thursday, April 6, with the steers and round out on Monday, April 17, with the dairy interbreed.
The Land has partnered with BLive streaming again to showcase these livestock judging events to a broader audience.
"Last year's livestream attracted an audience of 28,223 unique live views," Mrs Kelly said.
"And the great part is anyone can go back and watch all or part of the judging again with our re-watch function"
To find the livestream broadcasts, click here.
Also at the show:
