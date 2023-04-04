The Land
Home/News

Bowdens Silver mine approved for central west NSW

By Phoebe Loomes
April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planning commission has approved the Bowdens Silver mine project in the NSW central west. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
The planning commission has approved the Bowdens Silver mine project in the NSW central west. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)

A proposed mine in the NSW central west has been given the green light by the state's independent planning authority despite concern among locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.