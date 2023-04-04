QUALITY breeding and fattening block Myallawa remains on the market after being put to auction on April 4.
Offered by Narromine-based owners Marty and Hannah Short, the 1811 hectare (4475 acre) property is located 20km from Carinda and 90km north west of Coonamble.
Myallawa is a mix of rich black to grey soils with areas of red loams with about 730ha of excellent cultivation country.
All of the area has recently been cultivated with a Kelly Chain in preparation for the 2023 season.
The country has a significant moisture profile, with the incoming owner having access to the property after exchange of contracts.
The balance of Myallawa is a mix of open and timbered grazing, which has been used to run 1800 ewes.
In addition, cattle have been taken on agistment to utilise the feed generated from beneficial flood outs from the Nedgera Creek.
Water is a stand out a feature of the property. A capped and piped scheme bore services 10 troughs on Myallawa as well as supplying three other properties.
There are also three dams and an older turkey's nest.
There have also been significant upgrades to both the internal and boundary fences with additional work scheduled to be carried out on the boundary.
Infrastructure comprises of three older sheds, a near new set of steel sheep yards with concrete work areas, in addition to the cattle yards with crush and loading ramp.
Accommodation includes modest shearing quarters with reverse cycle air conditioning and amenities.
Contact Frank Power, 0427 454 392, or Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
