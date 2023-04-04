The National Farmers Federation, Farmers for Climate Action and the National Landcare Network have thrown their support behind a $132 million proposal to help farmers monitor carbon emissions.
The proposal, by Independent Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines, would see 200 extension officers working across 20 locations. These officers would support farmers to implement new technologies and practices that reduce emissions, and make decisions about engaging in the carbon market.
Chief Executive of the National Farmers Federation Tony Mahar said he is 100 per cent supportive of more measures, more assistance and more support for farmers to actively engage and play their part.
"Farmers and agriculture can be part of the solution, when we're talking about reducing emissions, being more sustainable, and importantly producing the food and fibre that Australian farmers are renowned worldwide for," Mr Mahar said.
Chief Executive of Farmers for Climate Action Fiona Davis said a recent survey of more than 600 farmers showed there was a need for Dr Haines' plan.
"Farmers are looking for extension officer support, they need that support to be able to do the emissions reduction that is so important," Dr Davis said.
Dr Haines has moved a motion in the House of Representatives calling on the Parliament to act on the threat posed to Australia's agricultural sector by climate change.
"Agricultural extension officers have historically played a role in translating science into practice for Australia's agricultural sector at points of significant change, upheaval and opportunity and this is one of those moments," Dr Haines said.
Dr Haines claims the plan has been costed by the Parliamentary budget office at $33 million a year over four years.
"Many farmers I speak to across Indi tell me they want to play a part in reducing our national emissions. They talk to me about the challenges in navigating carbon measurement, auditing and certification and they express genuine concern about the integrity of carbon credits," Dr Haines said."
"There is also great concern within the farming community about how they will be affected by the Government's Safeguard Mechanism, with too much reliance on the agricultural sector to offset emissions in other sectors."
"My plan is a way to start providing answers, action and a way forward for farmers and for Government to truly support them."
Dr Haines has taken the plan to the Government and hopes to see it funded in the upcoming Federal Budget.
National Landcare Network Director Jane Carney, who is also a cattle farmer, told The Land the officers will be critical to ensure small to medium farming enterprises are not left behind when it comes to climate and business transition.
"This a complex space and the farming community are impatient to learn how they can engage in the emerging carbon and nature repair markets," Ms Carney said.
"Australia is on the leading edge with the new carbon and nature repair markets, these roles will also be a world first and are a natural fit to the work already being done by our Landcare Facilitators and Project Officers. We want to make sure farmers are on the leading edge too."
As the House of Representatives debates the Safeguard Mechanism Bill, which has a high reliance on offsets created by the agriculture industry, Dr Haines said her plan was the right idea at the right time.
"This is an evidence-based approach to a new transition," Dr Haines said.
"In Australian agriculture, it's a very new space that farmers are operating in. There's noise coming from everywhere when it comes to offsetting. And it's absolutely incumbent upon the Albanese Government to support our farmers through this transition."
