Student-farmer secures cadetship

QUEENSLANDER William Richards has been chosen for the inaugural Angus Australia and Achmea Australia cadetship.
Mr Richards will undertake a four-week placement to gain practical experience with Achmea Australia, a growing specialist agricultural insurer.
He is presently studying a dual bachelor's degree in Agribusiness and Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland and also assists with his partner's Angus seedstock operation.
Achmea Australia's Chief Executive Officer Emma Thomas said the cadetship would give Mr Richards insight into its co-operative heritage and commitment to the business continuity of farming.
"William exhibits an eagerness to support Australian farmers and the agricultural industry, with his studies and interests centred on the innovative and sustainable production of food and fibre," she said.
"With Achmea Australia's vision to protect and enhance a sustainable future for agricultural communities, William's approach to supporting our farmers is a great fit for this cadetship," she said.
Mr Richards was raised on a small hobby farm with a dairy goat stud and hopes to absorb as he can.
"I have a keen interest in the agribusiness sector, so exploring the work of an insurance business dedicated to agriculture in Australia is appealing," he said.
"I am excited to see the work that goes into protecting farmers, especially how farm insurance specialists connect with farmers to get an understanding of what is important to them and their insurance needs.
"I am also looking forward to the Marcus Oldham program, where I hope to broaden my leadership skills and meet like-minded rural leaders."
Jake Phillips, Angus Australia Extension Manager congratulated Mr Richards on his cadetship, saying he demonstrated a willingness to apply himself in a range of situations from study to employment.
