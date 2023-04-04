The Land
Home/News

Winton to Longreach endurance ride returning to celebrate CWA centenary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finishers in one of the early Winton to Longreach endurance rides. Picture: Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame
Finishers in one of the early Winton to Longreach endurance rides. Picture: Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame

It's symbolic, it's brutal and it's coming back - the 250 kilometre horse endurance ride between Winton and Longreach that attracted competitors from around Australia 40 years ago is being revived this year, for one year only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.