The Land
Home/News

Markets buck downward trend of recent weeks

By Alistair Murphy
April 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers explore planting options for year ahead
Growers explore planting options for year ahead

Markets have bucked their downward trend this week, with exchanges retracing some of the losses suffered throughout the preceding six weeks. While the British and French cropping prospects are looking excellent, the recent US Department of Agriculture report highlighted tighter-than-expected nearby corn stocks, as well as concern over lower-than-expected soybean stocks and plantings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.