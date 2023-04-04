Growers explore planting options for year ahead

Chickpeas are also another cropping option which is currently being looked at more closely. While there is still a large amount of old crop chickpeas on farm in northern NSW, we have seen values increase to more average deciles and given that chickpeas traditionally make up an important part of the northern NSW annual rotation it is expected to see acres increase this year. Chickpeas also have a later sowing window which would be beneficial if we do see a later break to the season. It is interesting to note that in parts of the country domestic road freight rates are starting to ease. After three well-above average crops and attractive freight margins, capacity has increased with more vehicles in operation.