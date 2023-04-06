Thirty five teams of Merino wethers were entered in the new four year trial facilitated by the Bookham Agricultural Bureau and hosted by Doug Painting, Deepwater, Bookham.
Co-coordinator of the trial, Phil Graham, Graham Advisory, said the trial will be run for four shearings so the information gathered reflects what is happening in the breeding flocks of the same bloodlines.
"Except for the reproduction data, wool production from wethers is highly corelated to ewe's wool production," Mr Graham said.
"To run an ewe trial including reproduction needs at least 100 ewes per team, so it is easy to see why we revert to a four-year wether trial."
Doug Painting said the wethers were all shorn upon entering his property.
"There was a big difference in their birth dates by five months which did account for the gap in wool weights," he said.
"The younger wethers were still growing into their maturity, so the truer results will become clearer in the second year."
Mr Painting noted 2022 had been a tough year for sheep on his property, hit by the biggest flood he has ever seen.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.