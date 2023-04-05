The Land
Home/News

Warrawidgee Station farmer Dean Troy Salvestro ordered to pay over $200,000 after water rights breach

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina farmer Dean Troy Salvestro ordered to pay over $200,000 after conviction over water breaches. Photo: file
Riverina farmer Dean Troy Salvestro ordered to pay over $200,000 after conviction over water breaches. Photo: file

A Riverina farmer has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 after he was convicted of multiple water rights breaches in the Land and Environment Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.